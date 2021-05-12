Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 58,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,352. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 225.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.