Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200- EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 76,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,605. Cerner has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

