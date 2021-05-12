Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.