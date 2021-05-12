NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

