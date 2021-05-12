Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6,321.00

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,321 ($82.58) and last traded at GBX 6,373 ($83.26), with a volume of 192940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,814 ($89.03).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.68 ($136.76).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,304.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,804.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.