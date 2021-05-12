Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.32

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.32 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 17059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Hess by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 118,586 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

