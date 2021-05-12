Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.59. Venator Materials shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $477.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

