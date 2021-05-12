Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 20,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The company has a market cap of $98.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

