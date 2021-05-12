New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $538.12 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.