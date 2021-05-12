CIBC Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $38.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$24.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

