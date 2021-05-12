Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 160,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,869,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

