Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.

In other news, insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.15 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of A$25,375.00 ($18,125.00). Also, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.65 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,628.60 ($49,020.43). Insiders purchased 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $437,639 over the last ninety days.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

