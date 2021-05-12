Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 17,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

