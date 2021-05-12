First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

