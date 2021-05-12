BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Down 6.1%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.59 and last traded at $63.30. 3,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 150,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.