Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 78,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.15. 171,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

