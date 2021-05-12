Serum Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Serum has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $464.51 million and approximately $135.56 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $9.29 or 0.00016858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00084169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.63 or 0.01024615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00060431 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

