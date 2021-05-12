Community Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Community Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.