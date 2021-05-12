Hxro Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.30 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $144.65 million and $2.30 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00084169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.63 or 0.01024615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00060431 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HXROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.