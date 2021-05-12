Provoco Token Achieves Market Cap of $69,944.23 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $69,944.23 and approximately $617.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

