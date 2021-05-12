AidCoin Price Reaches $0.22 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. AidCoin has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $318,936.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00084169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.63 or 0.01024615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00071087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00110218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00060431 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

