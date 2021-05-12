Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lifted by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up 9.0% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.