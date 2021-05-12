Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 14.3% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded down $11.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.72. 96,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.24.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

