The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Joint were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JYNT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.93 million, a PE ratio of 194.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

