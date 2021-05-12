FundX Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Green Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000.

Shares of BGRN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,802. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

