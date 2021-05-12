Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 17,536 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $54.34.

