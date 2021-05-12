Gratus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 169,365 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

