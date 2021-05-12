Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,959,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.29. 5,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

