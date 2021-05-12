Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,828,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.07. 5,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,594. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

