CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.92 million.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

