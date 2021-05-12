Gratus Capital LLC Sells 108 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.86. The stock had a trading volume of 385,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $335.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.