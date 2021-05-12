Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Duke Energy has raised its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Shares of DUK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. 61,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
