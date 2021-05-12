Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. 61,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

