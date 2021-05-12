Canaccord Genuity Trims WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Target Price to $11.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WLYYF. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

WLYYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 37,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,810. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

