StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,852. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.