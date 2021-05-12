Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,036,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,540,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 346,853 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,867,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,575,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,153. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

