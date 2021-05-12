StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.50. 25,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,204. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.