Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 23,704 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $540,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 454,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,726,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

