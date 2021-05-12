Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 454,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,726,811. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

