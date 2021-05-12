StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,009 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.18. 447,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

