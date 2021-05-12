StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 9,456 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after acquiring an additional 375,504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

