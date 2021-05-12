Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 189.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. 196,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

