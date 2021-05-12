XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stake Decreased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up approximately 4.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned 0.23% of XPO Logistics worth $31,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.20. 16,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

