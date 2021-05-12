Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.46. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,804. The firm has a market cap of $737.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

