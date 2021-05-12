Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

