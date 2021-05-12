Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,907,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 3,089,661 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

