Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $95,155. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

