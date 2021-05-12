Asset Dedication LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,905 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

BSCQ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 1,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

