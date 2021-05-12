Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.