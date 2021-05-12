Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 6.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $162.59. 7,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.