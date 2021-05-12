Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $274.71 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,554 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $274,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Snap by 49.1% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 71.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Snap by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock worth $88,297,707.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 201,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,122,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

